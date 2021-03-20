Broncos add cornerback Kyle Fuller on one-year, $9.5 million deal

Fuller partners with Ronald Darby to give Broncos a $19.5 million cornerback duo in 2021.

DENVER — For all you mocksters out there, start looking at other positions with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.

The Broncos picked up another top-flight cornerback Saturday evening when they reached agreement with Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million contract, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. Fuller can earn another $500,000 if he makes All Pro, which he did in 2018.

Fuller was officially released by the Bears on 2 p.m. MDT Saturday and the Broncos quickly went to work trying to secure the two-time Pro Bowler by negotiating with his agent, Joel Segal.

While a couple other teams were interested, Fuller made it clear he wanted to play for Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio, sources told 9News. Before getting the Broncos' head coaching job, Fangio was the Bears' defensive coordinator from 2015-18, four years that overlapped with Fuller.

Fuller, 29, was a first-round selection, No. 14 overall, of the Chicago Bears in 2014. He has played in all 98 games in his six seasons in Chicago with his best season in 2018, Fangio’s last as Chicago’s defensive coordinator. That year, Fuller tied for the league-lead with 7 interceptions, led the NFL with 21 pass deflections, earned the first of his two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All Pro.

This past season, however, Fuller had career-lows with one interception and 8 pass deflections, which could have been a function of having fewer passes thrown his way. He excels in the off-man coverage Fangio’s system allows.

Fuller had been scheduled to make $14 million with the Bears this year so the Broncos got him for less. He will team with newly acquired free agent Ronald Darby to give the Broncos a new cornerback duo. Darby signed for three years and $30 million that includes $19.5 million guaranteed over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

