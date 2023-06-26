Broncos summer issue No. 6: Rookie contributions

Mims and Sanders are the top two newcomers but they figure to make bigger impacts in year two. Riley Moss may be ready to contribute right away.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Back on Mother’s Day weekend, all the top rookies looked good.

Marvin Mims Jr., the 21-year-old receiver who was the Broncos’ first pick in the draft if final selection of the second round, was flying down field on go route after post route after flag route. The kid can fly. And he’s willing to lay out for the grab.

Drew Sanders, the first of the Broncos’ third-round picks as a 6-foot-5, 233-pound inside-outside linebacker out of Arkansas, showed terrific range while making a pick-six right in front of where Broncos’ owner Greg Penner was standing on the sideline.

But then the rookies joined the veteran players for the offseason practices and by the end of OTAs and through the final-week minicamp, Mims and Sanders were sent to a side field so they could rehab pulled leg muscles.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on the final day of the offseason June 15 he wasn’t concerned about Mims or Sanders falling behind.

“No, I think they’re both real sharp mentally,’’ Payton said. “We have real good early glimpses of them, and they’re quickly healing.”

Still, the hot-then-not offseason for Mims and Sanders served as a reminder about NFL newcomers: On Draft day, they all have the potential to one day become bronzed in Canton, Ohio. A couple days later they’re rookies and all rookies struggle.

Still, all teams need their rookies to play which brings up the next topic in our 9NEWS summer series for Broncos Country to consider:

No. 6: Which Broncos rookie will have the greatest impact in 2023?

I’ll take a stab and say it will be cornerback Riley Moss, the Broncos’ other third-round draft pick. Mims has a chance to become the No. 3 receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with Tim Patrick also expected to get equal playing time. Sanders figures to be the No. 3 inside linebacker behind established starters Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton.

Mims and Sanders appear to project as year 2 starters. For Mims, the contracts for receivers Sutton and Patrick run out of guarantees after this year, while another speed receiver, KJ Hamler, is in the final year of his rookie deal. As for Sanders’ position, Jewell is in the final year of his deal and other returning starter, Jonas Griffith, is a restricted free agent next year.

Moss, though, figures to get increased playing time as his rookie year goes along. He demonstrated impressive athleticism, versatility and speed during the offseason. True, he also, projects as the No. 3 outside cornerback behind starters Pat Surtain II and Damarri Mathis. And for now, Moss is No. 4 behind Ja’Quan McMillian, who spent his rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad last year until the final game when he not only played but started. And not only started but made seven tackles in the Broncos’ 31-28 defeat of the Chargers.

But Moss figures to eventually move up the depth chart while also competing with veteran K’Waun Williams for reps at the nickel position.

The Broncos’ front office and coaching staff placed too big a target on Moss heading into Day 2 of the draft to not think he won’t make a significant impact right away. Special teams guru Mike Westhoff badly wanted Moss for his units and general manager George Paton traded away quite a bit to move back into the third round get the Iowa product – their fourth-round pick in 2023 and third-round pick in 2024.

Broncos’ sixth round safety JL Skinner may need a developmental year after he missed much of the offseason to recover from a torn pec injury. Seventh round center Alex Forsyth is a sleeper.

Among undrafted rookies, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, edge rusher Thomas Incoom, cornerback Art Green, nose tackle P.J. Mustipher and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski should get plenty of preseason reps.

