Once leading 21-3, Broncos now tied with Washington, 21-21, in third quarter

Broncos' safety Kareem Jackson ejected for leaping, helmet-to-the helmet blast on Logan Thomas TD catch. Mims has plays of 60, 53, 45 yards for Broncos.

DENVER — Failing to come up with the Big Play was a HUGE problem for the Broncos in their season-opening loss last week to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sean Payton made a noticeable adjustment in week 2 as he pushed his two fastest players to the front of his game plan.

Marvin Mims Jr. and Jaleel McLaughlin are both rookies. Mims, the top rookie as a second-round draft pick, had an 8-yard, end-around rush on the Broncos’ first possession to help set up a 5-yard touchdown scamper by McLaughlin.

Mims, a receiver by trade, caught a 60-yard heave from Russell Wilson for a touchdown off the Broncos’ second possession.

On series No. 3, Wilson hit Mims on a deep pass again, this time down the left sideline for a 53-yard gain to set up another touchdown. The final play was a 16-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Brandon Johnson.

The Broncos were up 21-3 with 9:01 left in the first half.

Not even Peyton Manning engineered three touchdowns off his first three possessions during his four years with the team. Not since 2010 had the Broncos scored three TDs off their first three series

Yet, Washington behind its talented, if still inexperienced quarterback Sam Howell, rallied to tie the game, 21-21 by midway through the third quarter on a spectacular sunny and 84-degree warm mid-September Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

Thunder IV, the Broncos’ popular mascot who couldn’t ride after scores Sunday because of a scheduling conflict involving his rider, must have been trying to kick down the barn doors at his ranch in Bennett. The “O” is back in Broncos.

Welcome to the Sean Payton era.

This is a coach who tries to think of everything, right down to the uniform colors. The Broncos wore white uniforms instead of their dark orange or blue colors at home Sunday. Why? Because the Broncos were celebrating the 25-year anniversary of their Super Bowl XXXIII team this weekend. In that Big Game, John Elway and the Broncos wore white uniforms while dominating Atlanta for a 34-19 win.

And so Payton honored that XXXIII team by wearing home whites.

Payton wasn’t ignore Big Play Mims in the second game of the season, not after the Broncos’ offense scored just 16 points off six, methodical possessions last week in a loss to the Raiders.

To set up possession No. 4. Mims returned a Tress Way punt 45 yards to the Washington 40 yard line. At that point, Mims had two catches for 113 yards, an 8-yard run and a 45-yard punt return – 166 yards in total offense.

Big Play Mims. A scrambling Wilson lost a fumble to spoil good field position and snap the Broncos’ scoring streak. It seemed to change momentum. Washington behind its talented if raw quarterback Howell, took advantage of short field position. Even though Alex Singleton picked up Denver’s fourth sack of the game, Howell hit a series of short to intermediate passes to set up first and goal at the 5.

It became and fourth and goal from the 4 when Washington coach Ron Rivera went for it. Howell calmly hit tight end Logan Thomas in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Thomas caught it and held on even though he was pulverized in the head area by Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson, who was ejected from the game. Jackson drew an unnecessary roughness penalty (and later was fined $14,819) for a hit to the head of Raiders’ receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The other big issue for the Broncos in losing to the Raiders last week was sacks. Or lack thereof by the Denver defense. When it comes to getting sacks, the opposing quarterback may be the biggest factor. Last week, the Denver D had zero sacks against Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s played a lot of football and has been beat up multiple times in his career. He knows how to get rid of the ball.

This game, the Denver D went up against the inexperienced Sam Howell. Making just the third start of his NFL career, Howell was obliterated from the blindside for sacks by Randy Gregory on one drive – which preceded a missed 49-yard field goal – and by Nik Bonitto on the second drive.

Clearly, Howell has yet to develop that instinct or grow the proverbially eyes in the back of his head. Jonathon Cooper got the Broncos’ third sack to finish off Washington’s third series. Singleton got the fourth sack.

Wilson only attempted 8 passes in the first half, but completed six for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Javonte Williams, who had runs of 15 and 9 yards on the Broncos’ first series, had 42 yards on eight carries at halftime. Jerry Jeudy, who returned after missing the opener with a hamstring injury, had three catches for 25 yards.

Howell was 19 of 30 for 178 yards and a touchdown at halftime. He guided a final minute field-goal drive to end the half with kicker Joey Slye connecting from 49 yards as the half ended.

Commanders at Broncos Sept. 17, 2023 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9