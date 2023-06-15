Kareem Jackson willing to play for less, knowing he's already made plenty

The Broncos veteran safety has a small money guarantee as he reaches his 14th NFL season by backing down from competition.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Kareem Jackson to return for his 14th NFL season, fifth with the Broncos, at 35 years old, it helped to take a macro view of his situation.

The micro view was difficult to absorb. For all he has done – he led all Broncos last year by playing in 99.6 percent of the snaps -- Jackson received nothing more than a $152,500 guarantee on a one-year, $2.67 million qualifying offer this season.

The macro view is Jackson has already played on three large contracts – first as Houston’s first-round draft pick in 2010, then a $34 million contract extension in 2015 with the Texans (before he became a free agent in 2019) and then signed a $33 million deal with the Broncos. And while he took a couple pay cuts in the two previous years to keep playing for the Broncos, he’s still made – get this -- $76.7 million in career earnings.

“The market, obviously understanding where I’m at in my career,’’ Jackson said. “Obviously would love to get a few extra dollars here and there if we can but understanding the group of guys we have here and what we can do this year.

“I’ve played a long time. I’ve made a pretty penny. It’s not all about the money. It’s all about coming here and dealing with a great group of guys.”

A starter his entire career – for nine years as a cornerback in Houston, where his defensive backs coach for a time was current Broncos’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and the past four seasons alongside Justin Simmons as a Broncos safety – Jackson is receiving far stronger competition this time from Caden Sterns.

Not that Jackson has ever been afraid of competing. He likes the way new head coach Sean Payton operates, even knowing training camp next month will be more difficult than what Broncos’ players went through last year under Nathaniel Hackett – who held a “jog through” every third day of camp.

“I’ve been part of some tough training camps, but it will definitely be a change – especially for the rookies last year with the training camp we had last year,’’ Jackson said. “With having a yellow and green and red day. In terms of everybody being fresh going into the season, body-wise, everybody was but at the same time you’ve still got to get some work in.

“So it will definitely be a change for some guys. We’ll see how it works but I believe in what coach Sean is doing.”