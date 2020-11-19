Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Lamenting another 3-6 start for the Broncos, 1-on-1 with WR Tim Patrick, Tua and the Dolphins coming to Denver

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its 11th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by lamenting yet another season with a 3-6 start for the Broncos; their fourth straight year with that same record. Mike tries to pinpoint where it's all gone wrong and says the lack of offseason and preseason did the team no favors.

Next, Mike welcomes in wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 1-on-1 interview, fresh off Patrick's ejection against the Raiders. Patrick isn't shy about discussing what happened and if he'd do it all over again.

Finally, a look ahead to the game on Sunday with the red-hot Dolphins and their shiny new quarterback. Miami brings a five-game winning streak to town and the Broncos will look to end that and get their season back on track.

