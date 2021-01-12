Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Bradley Chubb after the Von trade and Denver's biggest game in years on Sunday Night Football at Kansas City

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis catches up with Chubb and tells us how Denver can snap its losing streak against the Chiefs.

DENVER — The 2021 Broncos are nearly impossible to figure out.

Every time you think they're "good" they go out and suffer a "bad" loss. Every time fans are ready to give up, Denver delivers a huge win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses the latest big victory for the Broncos, a drubbing of the Chargers last Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The offense did just enough, but the defense was the story of the game, particularly with stud rookie Pat Surtain II having two interceptions. And, oh yeah, the second one he returned for a touchdown.

Klis then goes 1-on-1 with Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, a former top-5 pick that has battled injuries the last couple of seasons. Klis discusses the trade of Chubb's old friend Von Miller, his health and how he can make a big impact for Denver down the stretch.

Finally, Mike looks at Denver's showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. First place in the AFC West is at stake and it's the Broncos' biggest game since Super Bowl 50. How does Denver shock the NFL and get a road win to break its 11-game losing streak to the Chiefs? Mike has some ideas.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.