Bronco notes: There are throwing fundamentals and there is the Mahomes style of passing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s difficult enough to make the correct defensive call that will stop the intended offensive play.

When defending the Kansas City Chiefs, though, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II often abandons the play his coach Andy Reid has called and makes it up as he goes. To stunning success.

And so a defense sometimes must make two stops off one snap – one for what’s called and another for when Mahomes improvises.

How frustrating. Denver defensive coordinator Ed Donatell says when it comes to playing Mahomes, the key is to cut your losses.

“When you play a game like this, they’re going to have some positive plays,’’ Donatell said. “The quicker you can learn from them and move on really matters because you’ve got to play the next one. There are all phases of the game, and sometimes you have to make a stand in the red zone to finish things.

“It is demoralizing. You can have a great call and have everybody in the perfect position, and he makes a special, special throw placement on you and you just move on. Move on to the next one because that’s what counts.”

Mahomes has made a mockery of the traditional passing fundamentals that are, at least in the old days -- ball up to the ear. Plant the back foot. Throw off the planted front foot. Throw over the top.

Mahomes releases his throws from all angles – even a no-look, or left-handed angle – and he throws with his balance tilted every which way.

“He’s more capable of doing a lot of things that most aren’t, which is why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league,’’ said Vic Fangio, the Broncos’ head coach and defensive play caller. “Players have to know he’s got the no-look passes, he’s got the different arm angles, and his feet don’t have to be set all the time to make good throws. It’s just unique to him, and that’s why he’s so good.”

Gordon misses second practice

Whatever treatment Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III received in the medical tent Sunday has apparently worn off.

On the second play of the game against the Chargers, Gordon took a handoff from Teddy Bridgewater and burst for 12 yards. Tackled by linebacker Kyzir White, Gordon landed on his hip. He stayed down for a while, then limped straight to the medical tent along the Broncos’ sideline.

Gordon was back by the next series and finished the game with 83 yards rushing on 17 carries.

On Monday, Gordon was hurting. So much so that on Tuesday Broncos General Manager George Paton placed practice squad running back Damarea Crockett on the protected list and signed another running back, Kerrith Whyte, to the practice squad.

Gordon’s hip has felt better each day but he missed practices Wednesday and Friday. Fangio said he’s “50-50” to play Sunday night at Kansas City.

If Gordon can’t play, 1B running back rookie Javonte Williams would become the starter and Mike Boone would be the backup. Crockett would be the emergency No. 3 back provided he is promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bronco Bits

Backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson was placed on injured reserve Thursday with left knee and ankle injuries, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The good news is it appears he will heal without requiring surgery and he should return no later than the regular-season’s final game against Kansas City at Empower Field…

Anderson went down as the left tackle he replaced, Garett Bolles, returned. Bolles missed the previous three games – the first two with a high ankle sprain and then the Chargers game because of COVID-19. Bolles was activated Thursday with a one-day roster exemption…

Special teams standout and backup cornerback Nate Hairston missed practice Thursday with a hip injury.