Minicamp to finish Broncos' offseason

Following the practice sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Broncos will go on an extended vacation.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Three more practices and it’s vacation time.

The Broncos have completed their 10 OTA (Organized Team Activity) practices, leaving three mandatory minicamp sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at their Centura Health Training Center.

And then it’s a five- to six-week break before the start of training camp in late July.

“The break is healthy, for the coaches as well,’’ Broncos’ first-year head coach Sean Payton said. “Everyone knows that when we come back, it’s like getting on an aircraft carrier for six months here. You’re here seven days a week well past midnight."

The Broncos’ offseason program was different than other teams with a first-year coach in that Payton canceled the team’s voluntary minicamp in April. Instead, Payton wanted his players to go through another week of conditioning before hitting the field.

“There’s been a lot of progress with their strength and conditioning, and a lot of progress relative to what we’re putting in (offensively and defensively),’’ Payton said.

The minicamp will introduce newcomer Frank Clark, a veteran outside linebacker who the Broncos signed this week to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Clark, who turns 30 on Wednesday, has 58.5 career sacks during his eight-year career with Seattle and Kansas City. He has another 13.5 sacks in 17 postseason games.

Two key players returning from season-ending ACL injuries, Javonte Williams and Tim Patrick, have been participating in practice but not in 11 on 11 team drills. Quarterback Russell Wilson has appeared quicker and more decisive in delivering the ball during OTAs.