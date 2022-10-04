Broncos notes: Wilson sore right shoulder won't stop him from playing against Colts

Raiders' Maxx Crosby took over Sunday game. Bolles holds and Russ reverse. Kongbo debut?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It can be fun to have the star quarterback suddenly appear on the injury report.

It adds mystery, intrigue. Even the Broncos got caught up in it when they listed Russell Wilson on their report this week. It’s not uncommon for the Broncos to treat details of a player’s injury as if they’re giving away classified government secrets. Yet in Wilson’s case, the Broncos not only listed his shoulder on the injury report, but “right shoulder.’’ His throwing shoulder.

As if the Broncos wanted the public to better understand the third quarter against the Raiders.

"I’m doing good, hanging in there," Wilson said Tuesday in his press conference. "I think when you play a competitive game, you get banged up a couple of times here and there. I’m excited for Thursday night, what a special time, what an opportunity for us."

Sorry, Indy, but Wilson is playing Thursday night.

"Yeah, I’m super confident, yeah," Wilson said.

He threw that beautiful 55-yard strike to KJ Hamler after his shoulder got dinged, by the way.

"No, no limitations," said Wilson, who took the shoulder hit early in the game Sunday, which was Wilson’s best individual performance of the season. He threw for 237 yards, two touchdowns and ran for third score.

Maxx Factor

A bigger reason why the Broncos’ offense stalled in the second half – not putting a scoring drive together until the fourth quarter – was Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby. He had 2 sacks, a pass knock down, and came from the weak side to pounce on Javonte Williams on the play the Broncos’ running back blew out his knee.

"Crosby had a heckuva game," said Broncos’ offensive coordinator Justin Outten. "My hat’s off to him, his style of play. We have to account for him better moving forward and having a plan."

Russell reverse prefaces Bolles holds

On both holding penalties levied Sunday against Garett Bolles, the Broncos left tackle had his man locked up until Wilson did his famed reverse pivot move from the pocket to escape pressure from the right side. As Wilson pivoted, the positioning of Bolles and the edge rusher changed and perfect technique changed to holding.

"That’s a unique position," Outten said. "That’s the only position I can think of where the ball is played behind you and you don’t have eyes in the back of your head so you have to have a feel for how the defender is playing you.

"With (Wilson’s) escapability and (Bolles) taking the edge it’s something he’s got to get used to obviously. Just trying to coach him up as much as possible when you feel a tug away from you, just let go."

Kongbo debut?

With Randy Gregory going on IR and Jonathon Cooper expected to miss a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, the Broncos may elevate outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from their practice squad. Bradley Chubb mentioned Kongbo as one of his new edge partners.

"When I got guys like Baron (Browning) and Kongbo and Nik (Bonitto) around me I know I don’t have to (try to do much to pick up the slack for Gregory)," Chubb said. "I know I don’t have to press. … We call ourselves “The Playmakers” so we’ve got to make sure we continue to do that."

Kongbo helped Winnipeg win the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021 but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.