The 90 players who have been placed on NFL's COVID-19 reserve list

Several players have already been cleared and activated back on their respective rosters. Broncos have one on virus list, Andrew Beck.

9News is compiling a running list of NFL players who, according to the league’s daily transaction wire, have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list since training camp testing began July 23.

A player does not have to test positive to be on the list – see Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew – as he can also be placed if he becomes in contact with a person who has the virus.

In all, 9News counts 90 players who have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, including Broncos’ fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

Several of these players have already been cleared from the virus and activated back on their team’s active rosters.

The number of virus reserve placements have been reduced in recent days with only 6 players going on the list Monday and Tuesday combined. (There are 52 players who have chosen to opt-out).

Seven teams have yet to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Broncos are one of seven teams who have one player on the virus list.

COVID-19/Reserve by team (90):

Jacksonville Jaguars (12)- DB Luq Barcoo, NT Davon Hamilton, OT Ryan Pope, OT Jawaan Taylor, DB Josiah Scott, OG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, TE Charles Jones, DB Parry Nickerson; RB Ryquell Armstead; QB Gardner Minshew; WR Michael Walker; D Andrew Wingard

Minnesota Vikings (9)- LB Anthony Barr, OT Blake Brandel, S Brian Cole, OG Tyler Higby, WR Justin Jefferson, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Cameron Smith, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Detroit Lions (8)- WR Kenny Golladay, TE T.J. Hockenson, CB Amani Oruwariye, S Jalen Elliott, CB Justin Coleman, TE Isaac Nauta, P Arryn Siposs, QB Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins (7)- LS Blake Ferguson, DT Benito Jones, DB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Jerome Baker, DT Zach Sieler; G Ereck Flowers; RB Malcolm Perry

Atlanta Falcons (6)- DB Jamal Carter, RB Keith Smith, DB Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison, QB Danny Etling; LB Foysade Oluokun

Buffalo Bills (5) - DT Vincent Taylor, WR Duke Williams, DB Isiah Brown, DB Dane Jackson, DB Siran Neal

Cleveland Browns (5)- RB Dontrell Hilliard, DB Jovante Moffatt, P Jamie Gillan; QB Garrett Gilbert; WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

Green Bay Packers (5) -K Mason Crosby, DT Treyvon Hester, LB Greg Roberts, TE Jace Sternberger; LS Hunter Bradley

Pittsburgh Steelers (4)- DB Arrion Springs, CB Justin Layne; RB Jaylen Samuels; WR James Washington

Chicago Bears (3)- RB Artavis Pierce, TE Eric Saubert, DE John Jenkins

New York Jets (3)- LB Ahmad Gooden, DB Shyheim Carter, CB Bryce Hall

Philadelphia Eagles (3)- LB Nathan Gerry, OT Lane Johnson, OT Jordan Mailata

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB Raymond Calais, RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Dallas Cowboys (2)- WR Jon’Vea Johnson, DB Savion Smith

Indianapolis Colts (2)- WR Malik Henry, DB Jackson Porter

Los Angeles Rams (2)- TE Michael Hoecht, LB Terrell Lewis

New York Giants (2)- WR David Sills, LB Josiah Tauaefa

San Francisco 49ers (2)- WR Richie James, RB Jeffery Wilson

Baltimore Ravens (1) - DB Nigel Warrior

Cincinnati Bengals (1)- DE Kendall Futrell

Denver Broncos (1) -TE Andrew Beck

Kansas City Chiefs (1)- WR Aleva Hifo

Las Vegas Raiders (1)- RB Devontae Booker

Tennessee Titans (1)- OT Isaiah Wilson

Washington (1)- TE Logan Thomas

Arizona Cardinals (0)

Carolina Panthers (0)

Houston Texans (0)

Los Angeles Chargers (0)

New England Patriots (0)

New Orleans Saints (0)