DENVER — To be a football coach is to be willing to move around.

Even a successful head coach like Sean Payton moved eight times to five different colleges and three NFL teams before he became head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

Still, getting dismissed as a head coach -- the ultimate job most coaches aspire to -- must sting a little more. Vic Fangio didn't want to return to the Broncos as Payton's defensive coordinator in part because his dismissal as head coach following the 2021 season was still fresh.

Vance Joseph had a little more time. He was the Broncos' head coach in 2017-18, his teams went 5-11 and 6-10, and he was fired. He moved on to become defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for four years, then returned to Denver in February to take the defensive coordinator job under Payton.

All coaches are prideful. All have egos. All can be a little stubborn. How was Joseph able to put all that aside and return to the Broncos after it ended in so much disappointment?

"For me, it was never that,'' Joseph said. "It was a fair process. It's a league of winning. So if you don't win there's going to be change. It was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off and it didn't work.

"I'm back now and my focus is to play great defense for Sean and to win games. I've never had it my heart leaving here four years ago."