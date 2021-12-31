Former Bronco Ware, Boulder's Boselli among 15 Pro Football's HOF finalists

Ware and Boselli will have a good chance of becoming part of 5 modern-era group elected into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

DENVER — Former Bronco pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and Boulder native Tony Boselli were among the 15 modern-era finalists chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware is a first-time eligible candidate after playing his final game for the Broncos in 2016. Boselli is a finalist for a sixth consecutive year.

Both have a good chance of becoming part of the five-player group chosen for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 when a selection meets virtually to vote on January 18. Ware, who played his first 9 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career in Denver with three highly productive seasons, is considered the most dominant player among the first-year-eligible candidates.

Boselli’s case for enshrinement has been well-discussed in previous elections by the HOF selection committee and this year he has little competition among offensive linemen.

Both Ware and Boselli, who hailed from Boulder Fairview High School, seemingly had ample elite-level play left in them when they retired relatively young because of chronic injuries. Boselli, a three-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2001, last played at 29 before a shoulder injury forced him to retire. Ware was 34 when he was felled by a back injury.

Ware is No. 9 on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 138 ½. He had 21.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Broncos. He also earned two of his 9 Pro Bowl appearances with the Broncos and his only Super Bowl ring when Denver won it all following the 2015 season.

Perhaps, Ware’s most dominant performance was in the 2015 AFC Championship Game when he had 7 quarterback hits on Tom Brady – and an eighth on a 2-poijnt conversion play that caused Brady to throw errantly – in the Broncos’ 20-18 upset win against the New England Patriots at Mile High.

The other 13 Hall of Fame modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022: defensive ends Jared Allen, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; cornerback Ronde Barber; safety LeRoy Butler; linebackers Sam Mills, Zach Thomas and Patrick Willis; returner Devin Hester; offensive tackle Willie Anderson; and receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne.

Hester and Johnson join Ware as first-year-eligible finalists.

Besides whittling the 15 modern-era finalists to 5 for election, the voting committee is expected to rubber-stamp the nominations of referee Art McNally (contributor), coach Dick Vermeil (coach), and Raiders receiver Cliff Branch (senior players committee) for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.