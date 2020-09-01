DENVER — The Denver Broncos finished in the top four in the NFL for average home attendance, according to ESPN statistics.

The 2019 home attendance average for the Broncos was 75,937, slightly lower than the team's 2018 average of 76,446.

In the latest Forbes estimated valuation rankings for NFL teams, the Broncos were valued at of $3 billion, a 13.2% increase from the prior year, when Forbes ranked the franchise at $2.6 billion. For fiscal 2019, the Broncos reported total revenue of $446 million.

