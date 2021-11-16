Former players, media react to Teddy Bridgewater's poor tackle attempt

Denver's starting quarterback is responding to a chorus of criticism across Broncos Country for his lack of effort in trying to make a tackle on Sunday.

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater addressed the media on Monday during the team's bye week to respond to accusations of poor tackling and lack of effort in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The public reaction to Bridgewater’s poor attempt at trying to stop the Eagles’ Darius Slay Jr. during his 83-yard, game-changing, fumble return for a touchdown was intense enough, the Broncos and Bridgewater felt the need to address it as soon as possible, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

"We watched today as a team. Coach pointed it out that, 'Hey, my effort had to be better there.' And I totally agree," said Bridgewater on Monday. "That’s not the type of tape I want to put out there."

TV replays showed Bridgewater barely nodding his head toward Slay as he ran near him and past him.

"It’s one of those situations where you get pissed after watching because it’s like you know how much the game means to you," said Bridgewater. "Guys out there trying to make a play. It feels like you’ve got a little help running towards the sideline, try to force the cutback but in real time it feels like everything is happening fast, I should force the cutback. But when you slow it down it’s like, man, just give more effort. You watch it and you walk away from it pissed at yourself at your effort. Credit Slay, he made a great play also but it’s one of those deals where we’ve got guys diving trying to make a tackle and I just needed to lay it all out for the guys in that moment."

"Initially, I thought Melvin was down already," Bridgewater said. "And then there wasn’t a whistle. So it kind of caught me by surprise. But at the same time, I’m right there, opportunity to dive, sacrifice, do whatever I can to help the team in that moment. And I failed. And I own up to it. It’s unacceptable."

Former NFL players as well as Denver media personalities were among those joining the nation-wide chorus of criticism of Bridgewater.

Teddy Bridgewater no tackle attempt as bad as I’ve ever seen. He will have some explaining to do to his teammates, coaches and the Bronco fans. — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) November 15, 2021

Don’t expect form tackles from any QB. Get in the way.Force him to cut back into a teammate.Dive at his legs.Hall of Famers have done it.

In the end,the question is, are you a competitor?Then be a football player, find a way to get him down. #ThisAintHard https://t.co/1IbVhlkMzS — Chad Brown (@chadbrown94) November 15, 2021

Point blank, I believe if Teddy felt we had a legit chance to be good, believed in what’s going on and this could possibly be a special year! He would’ve made a different business decision!🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ That’s just My opinion💯💯 — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) November 15, 2021

Bridgewater, I’m sorry you couldn’t play for me doing that BS!💯💯I know you are a quarterback but save the freakin play so we can live another day🤷🏾‍♂️😡 — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) November 14, 2021

What the hell was that from Teddy?! Are you kidding me?!!! I don’t care if you are a QB. Throw your body in there and make a damn tackle. — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) November 14, 2021

I’m completely shocked that Teddy didn’t even try to tackle Slay. He was literally right next to him. Such a bad look #PHIvsDEN #BroncosCountry — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) November 14, 2021

Nothing you can really say but it’s piss poor effort. If you’re worried about getting hurt then you shouldn’t be out there https://t.co/YkeJRp3MaB — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) November 15, 2021

It comes down to how bad do you want to win?? Clearly he didn’t want it bad enough https://t.co/MyFe0wZJWH — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) November 15, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater just made the most egregious business decision I think I’ve ever seen on a football field.



Y’all giving him a pass since he’s a Quarterback? pic.twitter.com/ceWSwfWLZU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 14, 2021

I'm guessing the Teddy Bridgewater instructional video on tackling will not be a big seller.... — Tom Green (@TGreenDenver) November 14, 2021

If Teddy Bridgewater doesn't get benched for his lack of effort on his tackle attempt, the Broncos coaching staff has lost all credibility. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) November 15, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater not even attempting a tackle in a tight game where this fumble return TD effectively ended the game is a BAD look. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/mWrYsXALB4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 15, 2021

Teddy “Business Decision “ Bridgewater — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) November 14, 2021

Pathetic. No heart. Embarrassing. — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) November 15, 2021

