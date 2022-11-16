x
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cut wide receiver before Raiders showdown

Former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels returns to Empower Field on Sunday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After 2 ½ seasons, the Denver Broncos waived oft-injured receiver/special teamer Tyrie Cleveland on Tuesday.

His 53-man roster spot was filled by defensive tackle Jonathan Harris, who was promoted from the practice squad.

A 7th-round pick out of Florida in the 2020 draft, Cleveland always had great potential because of his terrific speed but he had just 8 catches for 91 yards. When healthy, he was a core special teamer.

The Broncos worked out two players Tuesday – long snapper Tucker Addington and receiver Victor Bolden Jr.

The team signed Bolden to their practice squad. Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2017, Bolden has bounced between the 49ers (where he had one catch for 10 yards), the Bills, Lions, USFL Birmingham Stallions and most recently the Arizona Cardinals.

RELATED: Billy Turner going on IR officially makes Broncos the NFL's most injured team

RELATED: Broncos player sues over sideline mishap leading to ACL injury

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

