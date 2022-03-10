Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announces retirement

Jimmy Smith officially retires as a Baltimore Raven on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE — Cornerback Jimmy Smith retired as a member of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, concluding an 11-year professional career.

The cornerback played exclusively for the Ravens after being a first-round draft pick from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) in 2011.

Smith finishes his career with 374 tackles, 74 passes defended, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

Smith will forever be remembered in Baltimore for a fourth-down goal-line stand in Super Bowl XLVII that preserved the Ravens' victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith, 34, said he's ready to spend more time with his kids.

"I've got three boys and now a girl," Smith said. "With the boys, they're old enough I can start getting them into sports. They're getting active. I've got time to figure out stuff long-term. I'm in no rush to get to work or anything."

Following Coach Harbaugh’s normal Monday presser, Jimmy Smith will officially retire as a Raven.



Pressers will be available for livestream on our Facebook page, YouTube, app and website beginning at 2:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7SsXqkTINs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.