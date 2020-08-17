Former Broncos QB part of new 'MNF' commentator team for Broncos' opener

Brian Griese and Steve Levy called Broncos' preseason games on KTVD Channel 20 in 2018 and 2019.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese will be joined by Steve Levy and Louis Riddick on ESPN's new Monday Night Football (MNF) commentator team.

The new commentating team will begin the 2020 NFL season with the Tennessee Titans at the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14 (8:10 p.m. MT), the second game of an annual Week 1 doubleheader.

The game will also air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

The trio of Griese, Levy and Riddick boast more than 45 years of broadcasting experience at the national sports network, according to ESPN. The new MNF broadcast team will also include Lisa Salters, returning for her ninth season, and officiating analyst John Parry.

Griese's began his 11-year professional career as a third-round pick of the Broncos in the 1998 NFL Draft. The Pro Bowl quarterback joined ESPN in 2009.

Levy will begin the MNF assignment in his 28th year at ESPN.

“Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans,” said Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content. “We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week.”

In other MNF news, CU alum Chris Fowler and Ohio State football legend Kirk Herbstreit will make their NFL debut on Monday, Sept. 14, calling Pittsburgh Steelers at the New York Giants, the first game of the Week 1 MNF doubleheader.

“Chris and Kirk are commentators at the top of their game and have thrilled college football fans for many years,” said Schell. “We are looking to add new opportunities to their expansive portfolios and are confident that NFL fans will be just as excited to hear one of the most prolific broadcasting duos on Monday Night Football."