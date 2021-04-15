NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings

The National Football League has reached deals with three gambling companies to become official sports betting partners.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Once one of the staunchest opponents of allowing people to legally bet on its games, the National Football League has reached deals with three gambling companies to become official sports betting partners.

The NFL is partnering with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel.

They'll get the use of NFL trademarks and official league data, and will integrate their own betting content into NFL.com and the league’s app.

>>Video above: Sports betting becoming more popular in Colorado with start of NFL season

The NFL was among the professional sports leagues that fought New Jersey’s efforts to overturn a ban on legal sports betting in most of the country.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 that led to the explosion of legal sports betting since then.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.