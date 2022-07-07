Joe Sakic voted NHL General Manager of the Year

Sakic was announced as the recipient of the Jim Gregory Award during the NHL draft on Thursday night.

MONTREAL, QC — The accolades keep pouring in for the Colorado Avalanche.

Avs general manager Joe Sakic was voted the winner of the Jim Gregory Award given to the NHL General Manager of the Year. The announcement was made during the first round of the NHL draft on Thursday night.

Sakic helped lead Colorado to its best regular season in franchise history over the 2021-22 season (56-19-7, 119 points), which was capped off by the team's third Stanley Cup -- and first since 2001 when Sakic was an Avalanche player.

"It's a huge honor...truly grateful for this," Sakic said on stage following the announcement. "It's just a pleasure being in the fraternity (of NHL general managers), really proud of this award."

The night was extra special for Sakic, who was also celebrating his 53rd birthday.

