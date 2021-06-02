Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win

J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored for an Avalanche team that’s dropped two in a row.

DENVER — Nico Sturm led a balanced Minnesota scoring attack with two goals, Kaapo Kahkonen was sharp in making 29 saves and the Wild earned their fourth straight win by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Wednesdat night.

Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.

In all, 10 Minnesota players had at least one point. Kahkonen continued to be hard to solve during the win streak.

The Avs were 5-0 following a loss this season.

