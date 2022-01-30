MacKinnon to miss All-Star game with injuries

The Avs center suffered a concussion and facial fracture during last Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will miss the NHL All-Star Game as he recovers from an injury suffered during a game last week, the league announced Sunday.

MacKinnon's replacement on the roster will be Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi.

MacKinnon was supposed to be the captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old center was expected to be sidelined for at least three games after he suffered a concussion and a facial fracture when he was hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hill in the first period of Colorado's overtime win on Wednesday.

MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games this season.

Representing the Avs in the All-Star game will be defenseman Cale Makar and forward Nazem Kadri, who was named the Central Division's "Last Man In" as voted on by fans.

It's the first time three Avalanche players were selected to the All-Star game since the 2018-2019 season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.