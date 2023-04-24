Avalanche Valeri Nichushkin out for personal reasons

Nichuskin recorded a goal in two games with the Avalanche this postseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has left the team for personal reasons, according to the Avalanche.

Nichushkin last played April 20, helping Colorado tie the series against the Seattle Kraken in a 3-2 win. He was a scratch for Game 3 in Seattle, which Colorado won 6-4.

Before Game 3, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said at a news conference that Nichushkin was taking a "maintenance day." On Sunday, he clarified what had happened when asked by a reporter.

"That's the information I had at the time," Bednar said. "It was a maintenance day, and then he left for personal reasons. If he was around or could be around, then he would be available to play."

> The video above is from the Locked on Avalanche Podcast.

Nichushkin scored 17 goals and recorded 30 assists for 47 points during the regular season. During the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nichushkin has recorded a goal in the two games he has played.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.