Jordyn Poulter's family watches match, celebrates gold for US women's volleyball team

Poulter, a 2014 Eaglecrest High School graduate, was a big part of the team's first Olympic volleyball gold medal. Her family let us tag along at their watch party.

AURORA, Colo. — The US women's volleyball team finally did it.

And one of Colorado's own was a big reason why they captured the gold medal on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jordyn Poulter, a 2014 Eaglecrest High School graduate, will forever be part of history as she was a member of the first US women's volleyball team to take the top spot on the podium.

The Americans beat Brazil in three straight sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14.

While Jorydn was in Tokyo, she had plenty of support in Aurora, including at her parent's house on Saturday night. Bob and Rhonda Poulter hosted a watch party for the gold medal match and were kind enough to let 9NEWS attend.

>> Watch the video above to go inside the Poulter's home as their daughter Jordyn and the US women's volleyball team claimed gold

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.