How many Latin American athletes are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

BEIJING, China — Latin America's presence at the Winter Olympics is not as large as that of the United States, Norway or Canada, but when it comes to sports on ice and snow, the region has a long history at the Games.

The first Winter Olympics were in 1924. In 1928, Argentina and Mexico became the first Latin American countries to compete.

Latin Americans made history at last summer’s Olympics and it wasn't the exception, with Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo already making history for Mexico at the 2022 Games.

This year, a total of 91 countries with about 3,000 athletes are gathered in Beijing, not including coaches and officials.

Here are the Latin American countries that are participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in order of the number of athletes each one has. Brazil has the largest presence, while Mexico is tied with Chile with four participants, and Ecuador, Peru and Haiti have one participant each.

Rafael Souza da Silva, bobsled

Nicole Rocha Silveira, skeleton

Manex Silva, cross-country skiing

Eduarda Ribera, cross-country skiing

Jaqueline Mourao, cross-country skiing

Edson Ricardo Martins, bobsled

Michel Macedo, alpine skiing

Jerónimo Erick Gilson Vianna, bobsled

Sabrina Cass, freestyle skiing

Edson Luques Bindilatti, bobsled

Francesca Baruzzi Farriol, alpine skiing

Tomas Birkner de Miguel, alpine skiing

Franco Dal Farra, cross-country skiing

Nahiara Diaz Gonzalez, cross-country skiing

Veronica Maria Ravenna, luge

Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez, speedskating

Donovan Carrillo, figure skating

Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers, alpine skiing

Sarah Schleper, alpine skiing

Jonathan Soto Moreno, cross-country skiing

Emilia Aramburo, alpine skiing

Yonathan Jesus Fernandez, cross-country skiing

Dominique Ohaco, freestyle skiing

Henrik Von Appen, alpine skiing

Laura Gomez, speedskating

Michael Poettoz, alpine skiing

Carlos Andres Quintana, cross-country skiing

Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, alpine skiing

Timo Juhani Gronlund, cross-country skiing

William C. Flaherty, alpine skiing

Kellie Delka, skeleton

Sarah Escobar, alpine skiing

Ornella Oettl, alpine skiing

Richardson Viano, alpine skiing

Winter Olympics are held in Beijing, China, which also hosted the Summer Games in 2008, making it the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

There are 15 sports in the Winter Olympics:

Alpine skiing

Biathlon

Bobsled

Cross-country skiing

Curling

Figure skating

Freestyle skiing

Ice hockey

Luge

Nordic combined

Skeleton

Ski jumping

Snowboarding

Short track speedskating

Speedskating

