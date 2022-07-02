U.S. skier Nina O'Brien breaks leg in multiple places in giant slalom crash

O'Brien suffered a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula during the women's giant slalom, and an initial stabilization procedure was successful.

BEIJING, China — U.S. skier Nina O'Brien broke her left leg in multiple locations when she crashed during the women's giant slalom event.

O'Brien, who trains in Vail, was sixth after the first run. She hit a gate and crashed in the final turn of her second run. A U.S. ski team spokesperson said shortly after that O'Brien was "alert and responsive" as she was taken away on a sled.

The U.S. ski team said Monday that O'Brien suffered a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula, and an initial stabilization procedure was successfully performed at a hospital in Yanqing, China.

O'Brien will return to the U.S. for further evaluation and care.

"Nina would like to express her gratitude to all of the people who assisted her so quickly in the finish area at the race, and especially to the doctors and nurses who have taken such great care of her," the U.S. ski team.

