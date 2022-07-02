Olympics top moments for Monday: Mikaela Shiffrin, Red Gerard

The big events of the day at the Winter Olympics included alpine skiing, figure skating and much more.

BEIJING, China — The United States earned its first ever silver in the figure skating team event on Monday in Beijing.

The big events from Day 3 of the Games included alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, speed skating, short track and luge.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments for Monday.

Alpine Skiing

During Run 1 of women’s giant slalom, Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin lost her edge, went down and skied out, while Petra Vlhova of Slovakia clocked a mistake-filled run.

Sweden’s Sara Hector secured her first gold medal on the final run of the event and clocked the fastest time in the field on Run 1.

Figure Skating

The top five teams took the ice for the final three legs of the team event. The United States earned its first ever silver in the event with 65 points.

Kamila Valieva, 15, of the ROC finished first in the women's free skate with 74 total points. She became the first woman ever to land a quad in the Olympics during the women’s free skate.

The U.S. ice dancing team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from the ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event.

Snowboarding

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won a gold medal in men’s slopestyle. Only a couple points separated Parrot from China’s Su Yiming and Mark McMorris of Canada.

The United States' Red Gerard had a fourth-place finish, while teammate Sean FitzSimons fell on all three of his runs including his final one.

Speed Skating

Dutch Olympian Ireen Wuest secured her 12th medal and set an Olympic record in the women’s 1500m with a time of 1:53:28.

Team USA’s Brittany Bowe finished 10th but still has to compete in the 500m and the 1000m races.

Freestyle Skiing

In men's Big Air qualifications, Americans Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand all qualified for the final on Tuesday.

