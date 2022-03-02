WATCH: Alex Hall takes gold medal in freeski slopestyle for US

American skiers Alex Hall and Nick Goepper claimed the top two spots in freeski slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

American skier Alex Hall scored a 90.1 to take the gold, while a Nick Goepper scored a 85.48 that was good enough for silver.

Hall's first run secured the top spot with strong maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900, the equivalent of a pretzel in the air.

The 23-year-old who was born in Alaska, grew up in Switzerland and now lives in Utah.

He earned bronze at the 2021 world championships and another bronze last month at Winter X Games.

