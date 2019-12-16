STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was rescued Sunday afternoon after being caught in an Avalanche in a closed area of Steamboat Resort.

Steamboat Radio reported the avalanche happened above Big Meadow and below Chute One, and the chutes were closed where the avalanche began.

The person was conscious and breathing when rescued, and was transported by ambulance to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Steamboat Radio said a group traversed from the bottom of the ridge into an area at the bottom of the chutes and above Big Meadow and that’s how they gained access into that area. The avalanche started well above them in a closed area.

Ski Patrol Director John Kohnke told Steamboat Radio, “They didn’t do anything wrong as far as ducking a rope. They went to the end of a barrier and took such a hard traverse they got into the flats over there.”

