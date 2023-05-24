Colorado likely to see stunning wildflower season this year

Sunflowers, lupins and columbines should all be vibrant by the middle of June.

COLORADO, USA — With recent rain and last winter's abundant snowpack providing plenty of moisture, Colorado's wildflower season is expected to be bright and beautiful this year.

Experts with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Crested Butte said starting in June, it will be a great time to venture out to see wildflowers in full bloom.

Sunflowers, lupins and columbines should all be vibrant by the middle of next month, soon after the snow melts, and should last into early August.

But wildflowers have more to offer than their beauty, according to conservation scientist Dr. Amy M. Iler — they also play a major role in Colorado's ecosystem.

"Of course we all love the wildflowers just because they look beautiful, but they're also really important for nature so they provide the main food source for bees and other pollinators like hummingbirds," Iler said.

Iler said a great way to see the wildflowers is at the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, which takes place the week of July 7-16.

