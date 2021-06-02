Denver glamping company investing $15M in upgrades as it anticipates a boom year

Under Canvas expects people to turn toward more road trips this summer.

DENVER — The “outdoor upscale hospitality” that Denver-based Under Canvas offered was a booming business before coronavirus. But the pandemic, despite closing all seven of the company’s properties for several months in the spring, has grown interest in it even more significantly.

Thus, company officials announced last week that they are investing another $15 million in their existing properties and two new campgrounds that are set to open this spring. And CEO Matt Gaghen said in an interview that they continue to look for new sites, hoping to be able to add two to three camps per year in the future, including one or more sites in Colorado.

Under Canvas, which is using existing revenue and funding from KSL Capital Partners of Denver for its growth, buys property near national parks and sets up 50 to 70 safari-style tents on the sites, complete with king-size beds, wood-burning stoves, bathrooms and private decks. It also offers unique experiences, upscale culinary options and lobby tents full of equipment that guests may need on their adventures.

