High creek flow washes out bridges in Castlewood Canyon State Park

CPW said the creek is about two feet above normal levels through the canyon, and park staff cannot begin repair work until water levels recede.

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — All of the bridges that allow visitors to cross Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park have been washed out by the recent heavy rain, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW is warning park visitors that there's no path to cross the creek in the park, and hikers should consider all trails -- even the ones that are normally loops -- to be out-and-back.

CPW said Creek Bottom Trail, which runs for two miles along Cherry Creek, also sustained significant damage.

The creek's high level mark was recorded Thursday at 9.5 feet, with normal creek levels considered to be between two to three feet, CPW said.

The park is posting updates about trail conditions on Facebook and Twitter.

High water levels have also affected Cherry Creek State Park, where several trails and facilities were closed over the weekend.

CPW said following a strong winter and wet spring that overloaded mountain snowpack, the statewide snow runoff flowing into Colorado rivers, streams and lakes is higher than usual this year.

