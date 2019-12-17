SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who was found unconscious on a ski run at Keystone Ski Resort Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a man who was skiing and was found unconscious and not breathing at the ski resort.

There were no visible signs of trauma, authorities said. The man was transported to Keystone Medical Center where he later died.

The identity of the skier will be released by the Summit County Corner.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), eight people died from ski-related activities for the 2018-2019 season.

For the 2019-2020 season, one death has been reported in Colorado, according to CAIC.

An average of 27 people have died in avalanches for the past 10 winters in the U.S., CAIC said.

Summit Daily delved deeper into the numbers of accidental ski deaths in Colorado and how these numbers are tracked.

