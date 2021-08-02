Familiar faces to call Monday Night Football games

The partnership between Peyton and Eli Manning, and ESPN is for the next three NFL seasons.

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN announced it will offer an alternate telecast for some Monday Night Football games in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. You've probably heard of the announcers, too.

Peyton and Eli Manning will call the new MNF Megacast, ESPN announced.

The network said the Mannings will do at least 10 games each of the next three seasons. The Mannings will be calling games from remote locations and will be joined by former and current NFL players and celebrities, according to ESPN.

The regular Monday Night Football announcing team consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Reddick will remain on ESPN. The Mannings' alternate telecast will be on ESPN2, with a potential of being distributed on other Disney properties including ESPN+, the network said.

Peyton, a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. He finished his career winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016.

Eli Manning has a 16-year career and won two Super Bowls of his own with the New York Giants.