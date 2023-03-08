Rod Mackey says goodbye to 9NEWS

Sports Director Rod Mackey is leaving KUSA after 23 years.

DENVER — The end of an era.

Sports Director Rod Mackey is leaving 9NEWS after a 23-year run. Mackey joined KUSA in 2000 and has been along for Super Bowls, championship parades and so much more during his time with the station.

Mackey is a Colorado native who graduated from Evergreen High School and the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Rod joined Kim Christiansen live on air Thursday (August 3) to say goodbye and look back on some of his favorite memories.

"My time here was tremendous," he said. "All the coaches, the players, all the people I worked with, everyone back in the sports department — it's really been a fun ride."

