The NFL is back: Where to watch Thursday's game

CANTON, Ohio — The National Football League (NFL) is back for the first time in 172 days.

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns kick off the NFL preseason schedule with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.

The game begins at 6 p.m. MT Thursday, live from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NBC begins its coverage at 5 p.m. MT Thursday on 9NEWS with this year's first episode of "Football Night in America." Peacock will provide live streaming coverage.

Thursday's game features new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new Jets offensive coordinator, and former Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

The Denver Broncos begin their preseason on Friday, Aug. 11, on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on 9NEWS and on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for those in 9NEWS' viewing area.

The Broncos' first home preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. That game will also air on 9NEWS.

