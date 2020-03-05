x
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby

The 146th Derby had been scheduled for Saturday until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: NBC Sports via AP
In this image taken from video provided by NBC Sports, Secretariat, right, crosses the finish line to win a computer-simulated version of the Kentucky Derby horse race between the 13 winners of the Triple Crown, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The race was part of NBC's substitute programming after the Kentucky Derby was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.

The 1 1/4-mile race featuring computer-generated imagery was held Saturday, the same day the 146th Derby had been scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Derby has been re-set for Sept. 5.

Secretariat was the 7-2 favorite, although there was no wagering. Instead, fans that chose the winning horse online were entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby this fall.

