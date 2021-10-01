Jessie Diggins wins 1st Tour de Ski title for United States

Diggins' final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak.

Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday.

Diggins led the women’s time standings after seven events. She placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland.

Diggins' final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak.

Ebba Andersson of Sweden was third.

In 15 Tour de Ski editions Diggins’s third place three years ago is the only other podium finish by an American.