x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ski

Jessie Diggins wins 1st Tour de Ski title for United States

Diggins' final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak.
Credit: AP
United States' Jessie Diggins celebrates after completing a women's Tour de Ski, cross-country 10K mass start event, in Val di Fiemme, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday. 

Diggins led the women’s time standings after seven events. She placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland. 

Diggins' final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak.

Ebba Andersson of Sweden was third. 

In 15 Tour de Ski editions Diggins’s third place three years ago is the only other podium finish by an American. 

Cross-country ski power Norway did not enter this year because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 

RELATED: Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin wins emotional World Cup giant slalom race