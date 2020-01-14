FLACHAU, Austria — Petra Vlhova has won a women’s World Cup night slalom as Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a rare second straight defeat in the American’s strongest discipline.

Vlhova led after the opening run and the Slovakian skier won the race by 0.10 seconds ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.

Shiffrin was second after the opening run but came 0.43 behind in third for her worst result in slalom in two years.

Vlhova beat Shiffrin by a margin of 1.31 seconds in Zagreb 10 days ago.

The previous time that Shiffrin lost back-to-back slaloms in a single season was more than five years ago. Swenn Larsson matched her career best result.

