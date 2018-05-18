Denver was named one of 13 cities that will CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer matches next year.

CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) announced the games will be played at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, which also hosted 2017 Gold Cup matches.

"The city greeted the 2017 Gold Cup with large, energetic crowds of soccer fans, and The Mile High City is ready for another big matchup next summer. ... Denver remains an ideal sports city for major international events," said Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission, in a statement.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup takes place every two years and the tournament will be broadcasted around the world.

