Highlands Ranch's Mallory Swanson injures left knee in US match against Ireland

The Mountain Vista High School graduate was the team's leading scorer this year with seven total goals and a six-game scoring streak.

AUSTIN, Texas — Forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States' exhibition match Saturday against Ireland with an apparent left knee injury, a blow to the national team ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup.

The Highlands Ranch native and Mountain Vista High School graduate was the team's leading scorer this year with seven total goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

Swanson was hurt in the 40th minute of the game after contact with an Irish player. She cried out in pain as her teammates signaled to the sidelines for the training staff.

U.S. Soccer said she was taken to a hospital. There were no further details available.

The game was the first of two matches between the United States and Ireland. They are the last international matches before U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will name a roster for the World Cup. The second match is set for Tuesday in St. Louis.

The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

Swanson, 30, plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. Formerly known by her maiden name Pugh, Swanson married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.