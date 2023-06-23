App strives to help make social activities accessible

"Friendly Like Me" uses a review system to explore access to accommodations across the nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in four Americans has a disability, but much of society is built on systems without accessibility accommodations in mind.

Now, there's a mobile app that aims to bridge the gap between those long-established systems and those with unique access needs.

The app "Friendly Like Me," uses user reviews and organizational participation to create a database of locations with access accommodations. The founder, Elysia Everett, said she created the app out of personal necessity.

Everett said she is a person of size, and has experience navigating uncomfortable situations and inaccessible businesses and locations. She said she's also missed opportunities out of fear.

"I can’t tell you how many performances and things I’ve missed because I just didn’t know, then you come to find out they had accommodations but they weren’t on the website, or I just didn’t know and my fear kept me home," Everett said.

Everett said this app is meant to extinguish that fear, and allow those with disabilities or other access needs the ability to exist in the world without concern of discomfort.

In line with broader U.S. data, the Human Rights Campaign reports a quarter of the LGBTQ+ community has a disability. That can present unique challenges for those hoping to celebrate Pride.

The Center on Colfax has open communication and a long-term planning relationship with the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, with the goal of making Pride as inclusive and accessible as possible.

Built in 1919, Civic Center Park, the location of Denver PrideFest, presents unique access challenges due to its layout. However, there are materials available to make it more convenient for those with mobility access needs. You can find a map of Civic Center Park, with notes of accessible points, on the Denver PrideFest website.

There is also information on where to find accessible facilities, materials in Braille, and ASL interpreters.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.



