Denver PrideFest: Everything you need to know

The largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain Region returns Saturday and Sunday in Denver.

DENVER — One of the biggest Pride festivals in the country returns in Colorado this weekend.

Denver PrideFest will be held Saturday and Sunday in downtown Denver.

The weekend is expected to be full of activities for people of all ages, including a 5K run on Saturday followed by a parade on Sunday.

The festival will also feature exhibitors, food and drink vendors, and live performances throughout the weekend.

The event's organizer, The Center on Colfax, a nonprofit organization that provides year-round programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community, said they are expecting over 500,000 to attend the festival.

Before the busy weekend in downtown Denver, here's a list of everything you'll need to know before you head out the door Saturday and Sunday.

Denver PrideFest

The Denver PrideFest festival will be at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free to attend.

The festival kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The festival will reopen Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be food and drink vendors throughout the event for guests who want to purchase food and drinks. No outside food, coolers, weapons of any kind, marijuana, bikes, and open beverage container (including water bottles) will be allowed inside the event.

Guests should leave pets at home for their comfort and safety.

Denver Pride 5K

The Denver Pride 5K is open to runners, walkers and rollers. The event is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Colorado State Capitol Building.

Online registration closes Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Organizers said the 5K is more than 90 percent full, as of Tuesday morning.

Proceeds from the race support The Center on Colfax's programs and services for Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Parade

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along Colfax Avenue on Sunday morning for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.

The parade will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center Park. The parade will feature colorful floats, marchers, music and more.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cheesman Park.

Who's performing

At the Denver PrideFest, there will be a diverse lineup of entertainment throughout Saturday and Sunday.

There will be three stages inside the event. The entertainment lineup includes Big Freedia, Salina EsTitties, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and more.

Where to park

Denver PrideFest takes place at Civic Center Park at the intersection of Colfax and Broadway in the heart of downtown Denver.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to draw a large crowd into downtown Denver. Festivalgoers who plan on driving to the festival are encouraged to reserve a spot using Laz Parking and SpotHero.

No bicycles or unicycles will be allowed in the park. Festival goers who plan on biking to the festival can park their bikes at the following locations:

14th Street between Bannock & Broadway (Denver Art Museum)

Broadway between 14th & 13th (Denver Public Library)

14th Street between Cherokee & Bannock (City & County Building)

11th & Broadway

12th & Broadway

13th & Broadway

16th & Broadway

12th & Lincoln

13th & Lincoln

13th & Acoma

14th & Cherokee

14th & Court

15th & Court

Court & Colfax

