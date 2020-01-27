DENVER — Galvanize, the Denver-based technology education program, has been acquired for $165 million.

Virginia-based K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a for-profit education company, acquired Galvanize and its eight U.S. campuses in an all-cash transaction Monday.

The company said that the acquisition of Galvanize positions K12 as a leading provider of career readiness education services, skills training, tech staffing and developing talent for Fortune 500 companies. The acquisition includes Galvanize’s management team, brand recognition, alumni network, campuses and curriculums.

“Learning is a lifelong journey. This acquisition expands our vision for career education to go beyond high school by developing talent and capabilities for learners of all ages and backgrounds,” Nate Davis, CEO and chairman of K12’s Board of Directors, said in a prepared statement. “Whether someone is discovering career options, trying to switch fields, honing their job skills, or learning new skills in pursuit of a new opportunity, we want to help ensure all learners have an equal shot at a rewarding career.”

