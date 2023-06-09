Train derails east of Denver metro area

A train derailed early Wednesday morning near East Colfax Avenue and North Harback Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENNETT, Colo. — Crews responded to a train derailment east of the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to the derailment at about 5:10 a.m., near East Colfax Avenue and North Harback Road. That's west of Bennett, Colorado.

About 10 cars came off the track but did not contain any hazardous materials, according to Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported, according to Sherman.

Video from SKY9 showed several cars off the rails and damage to the tracks. The train had stopped, blocking North Harback Road.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Train derailment east of Denver metro area 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER