Colorado road conditions: Snow will create a mess into Friday morning

Drivers will encounter slick, icy and snowy roads until the system moves out Friday.

DENVER — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads.

The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Thursday morning will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into Friday.

Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Larimer County for Larimer and Weld counties.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Thursday for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Jackson, Grand and Broomfield counties, as well as the Elkhead and Park mountains in northern Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urge travelers to slow down and use extra caution.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. CDOT said more than 100 plows are out in Region 1, with many more deployed across the state.

The Denver metro area could get two to five inches of snow with higher amounts in the foothills west of Denver. Some locally higher amounts are possible north and west of Denver, perhaps including Boulder.

In Fort Collins, Greeley and northern Colorado, total snow accumulations look to be between two and six inches with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

9NEWS Traffic Map

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

Live radar

