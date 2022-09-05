Motorcycle driver dies in crash in Denver

The driver lost control and hit a guardrail at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue.

DENVER — A motorcycle driver died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

A motorcycle driver lost control while getting onto Hampden eastbound and hit a guardrail. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the driver after identification of next of kin.

The factors that contributed to the crash are under investigation.

