Light rail gate stuck in down position on Auraria campus

RTD said that while the crossing gate is stuck in the down position, no vehicular traffic is getting through.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Traffic detours were in place Tuesday at a light rail crossing gate stuck in the down position in Denver.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said Tuesday that the Fifth and Curtis streets crossing gate, below West Colfax Avenue, is stuck in the down position on the Auraria campus, on the west side of downtown Denver.

RTD said there are barricades at the crossing and no vehicular traffic is getting through. Crews are troubleshooting the issue.

RTD said it is trying to resolve the issue with the crossing as quickly as possible.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.