Here's how many drivers Nebraska caught speeding 100 mph in July

“The stats are clear: speeding plays a factor in a large percentage of serious injury or fatal crashes,” Nebraska State Patrol said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers stopped 118 people for driving at 100 miles per hour or more in July.

The 118 citations for 100 mph or higher is the most issued by troopers in any month since July 2020, NSP said.

The State Patrol said it targeted speeders last month as part of a nationwide law enforcement campaign focused on the dangers of speeding.

NSP also issued 505 citations in July for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour.

“The stats are clear: Speeding plays a factor in a large percentage of serious injury or fatal crashes,” said NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc. “It’s important for everyone on the road to watch their speed and work to keep everyone on the road safe.”

So far in 2023, Nebraska troopers have cited a monthly average of 85 drivers for traveling above 100 miles per hour and an average of 421 for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said speeding-related fatalities have increased nationwide in recent years, with 29% of roadway fatalities occurring as a result of speeding in 2020.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.