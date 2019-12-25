LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Two people and a dog were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened on S. Wadsworth Boulevard at W. Jewell Avenue.at 6:30 p.m., according to Lakewood Police.

Police said the collision involved a sedan and a pickup truck.

The sedan had a man and a woman inside.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital but also died, according to a news release.

The pickup truck, which rolled in the crash, had a man and a dog inside.

The man was taken to the hospital with what to appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The dog was killed, according to police.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The cause and fault of the wreck are still being investigated.

Police said the intersection will be closed for some time.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS