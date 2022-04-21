Road projects begin between Clifton and Palisade

3 CDOT roadway improvement projects are planned along the US 6 corridor in Mesa County this year.

PALISADE, Colo. — Work on the first of three planned construction projects has begun on US Highway 6 on Colorado's western slope.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor United Companies have begun a resurfacing project on US Highway 6 between Mile Points 37 and 46. The project is located in the greater Grand Junction area, from Clifton to just east of the Town of Palisade.

CDOT said improvements will take place along nine miles of US 6, from just west of the US 6 intersection with 33 Road to the eastbound on-ramp of I-70 just east of Palisade.

The project will also include guardrail replacement, ADA ramp construction, sign replacement and striping. Motorists are advised to plan for 10 minutes additional travel time when traveling between Clifton and Palisade. Work should be wrapped up in June.

Colorado Highway 141 (also referred to as 32 Road) will also be resurfaced starting at the intersection of US Highway 50, located north of Whitewater.

The Palisade-to-Clifton resurfacing project is one of three CDOT roadway improvement projects along the US 6 corridor in Mesa County in 2022.

The other two projects are the US 6 North Avenue Resurfacing project, planned for this spring through November, and the US 6 Clifton Reconstruction project.

Beginning in late spring 2022, CDOT plans to begin construction on a series of infrastructure improvement projects on US Highway 6 (F Road) from Helena Street to just east of Clifton Elementary School.

Xcel Energy will first install a new gas line on the south side of US 6. During late summer to early fall, the existing overhead electric, television, and telephone lines will be removed, and replacement lines will be buried underground.

According to CDOT, replacing aging infrastructure and moving utility lines underground will improve utility reliability and safety as well as minimize visible presence of power lines.

In fall of 2022, CDOT will begin to relocate and construct a series of new utility infrastructure including water lines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, and irrigation lines to better handle standing water accumulation and better able to accommodate regional growth. Construction of these water system improvements is anticipated to last through fall 2023.

Following the construction of the utility, telecom, and water system projects, work will move above ground to roadway improvements.

Improvements planned include new sidewalks and crosswalks, traffic signal timing adjustments, and redesign of key portions of the roadway by installing two roundabouts at the 1st Street and 5th Street intersections of US 6.

